Mattis Just Delivered the Most ‘Mattis’ Line Ever When Asked to Name a Military Concern for 2018

Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Friday said that in 2018 he will be creating concerns for others rather than having them himself.

Mattis was speaking to reporters at the Pentagon in the afternoon when one of them asked what Mattis’ top concern for the year would be. Mattis, however, turned the question around.

“I don’t have concerns. I create them,” Mattis said, according to multiple reports. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *