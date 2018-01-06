Feminist: Sexbots Could Make Men Obsolete, And It’s A Good Thing

A feminist at Bloomberg welcomes the coming sexbot revolution, claiming that men should be the ones worried about becoming obsolete in the bedroom, not women.

“Advances in robotics and artificial intelligence have raised a dystopian concern for women: What if female robots become so realistic — and so adept at sex — that they render men incapable of engaging in real human relationship,” writes Cathy O’Neil. “Actually, I think it’s the men who should be worried. It’s entirely possible that robots can outperform them.”

“There’s room here for everyone’s impure thoughts and desires,” she continues. “Robots don’t discriminate, and they can probably give good massages.”

O’Neil then lets her readers know that she has a “good husband” before going on to publicly insult that “good husband” by saying “I doubt I would trade in.” – READ MORE

