‘Joker’ Becomes Top-Grossing R-Rated Film Of All Time Despite Sabotage Campaign

The joke’s on those who thought they could sabotage a worthy movie at the box office through carefully crafted whisper campaigns about incel violence in unsuspecting theaters because “Joker” is now the top-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

“The Warner Bros. film has become the top-grossing R-rated film of all time, not adjusted for inflation, with a global box office haul of $788.1 million. It is expected to cross $800 million Friday or Saturday,” reports The Hollywood Reporter (THR). “To date, Joker has earned $258.6 in North America and $529.5 million internationally,” continued THR. “It is expected to ultimately take in close to $900 million globally, with some thinking it has a shot at approaching $1 billion.”

The box office grosses surpass that of “Deadpool,” which surprised audiences and critics alike when it smashed records by earning $783 million worldwide, passing “The Matrix Reloaded.” “Deadpool 2” and “Deadpool” still hold the number 2 and number 3 spots, respectively, followed by “The Matrix Reloaded,” “It,” “Logan,” and “The Passion of the Christ.”

As reported by Emily Zanotti of The Daily Wire, social justice warriors began taking swipes at the film weeks prior to its release for allegedly glorifying "incel violence" and giving such people a platform for empathy