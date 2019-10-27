Rand Paul praises President Trump’s ‘extraordinary breakthrough’ in Syria

Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., said that President Trump’s Wednesday announcement of a “permanent ceasefire” between Turkey and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is an “extraordinary breakthrough.”

Speaking at the White House, the president said that the conditions had been met by both sides and that the U.S. is lifting sanctions on Ankara that were implemented following the invasion of northern Syria.

“I do believe it will be permanent,” he said. “This was an outcome created by us, the United States, and nobody else…we’ve done something very, very special.”

Trump added that if Turkey breaches the cease-fire, the sanctions could be reimposed.

Appearing on “America’s Newsroom” with host Bill Hemmer, Paul said it was “amazing” that “we actually have a realignment in Turkey, in Syria, that may actually lead to peace for the first time in eight years.”

He also hammered against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s resolution — introduced on Tuesday — in opposition to the president’s withdrawal from Syria. – READ MORE