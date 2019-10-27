Trump Campaign Trolls ‘This Future President’ Hillary Clinton on Her Birthday

President Donald Trump’s campaign team, along with conservatives across social media, trolled twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on her 72nd birthday, reminding her of the 2016 tweet which featured a photo of Clinton as a little girl accompanied by the caption, “Happy Birthday to this future president.”

Clinton, who is rumored to be mulling a 2020 bid, celebrated her 72nd birthday on Saturday, October 26. Many on social media offered their warm regards, albeit with a dose of mockery, reminding Clinton of the birthday message she tweeted to herself ahead of the 2016 election.

“Happy birthday to this future president,” the 2016 tweet read:

President Trump’s historic victory, which took place less than two weeks after Clinton’s celebratory tweet, did not allow the message to age with grace. – READ MORE