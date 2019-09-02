Johnny Depp’s Native American-Themed Dior Ad Pulled After Outcries Of Racism

A recent cologne ad featuring actor Johnny Depp has been pulled for its alleged appropriation of Native American imagery and culture, sparking cries of racism.

According to Fox News, Dior dropped teaser ads for the $150 cologne “Sauvage” on Friday night and pulled it within less than 24 hours after significant backlash online.

“Early Friday night, the French luxury giant started wiping ‘We are the Land’ teaser videos of the ‘authentic journey deep into the Native American soul,’ which was set for release Sept. 1 from Twitter and Instagram after widespread backlash online,” reports the outlet. “Beyond the imagery, many were upset by the language used by the campaign.”

The use of the word “Sauvage” (meaning savage) in association with Native American imagery did not sit well with folks on Instagram and Twitter, and the ad quickly fell subject to an onslaught of angry attacks.

“‘Sauvage’ is the word the racist mobs were screaming when they stoned Mohawk civilians during the Oka crisis,” one user tweeted. – READ MORE