‘Will & Grace’ Star Refuses To Work With Trump Supporters

Further adding to the fairly proven existence of a Hollywood blacklist against conservatives, “Will & Grace” actor Eric McCormack said he refuses to work with Trump supporters, which should come as little shock to anyone, considering that his show has consistently portrayed Trump supporters as hateful, bigoted Nazis.

According to HollywoodInToto, McCormack shared his aversion for professionalism with Trump supporters in response to an article in The Hollywood Reporter (THR) announcing that the president would be holding a fundraiser in Beverly Hills during Emmy’s week. In fact, not only does the actor dislike working with Trump supporters, he also wanted THR to unmask people attending the event so that liberals like himself in the industry would know who to avoid in the near future.

“Hey, , kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx.”

Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx. https://t.co/7W3xPG3bI2 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) August 30, 2019

The actor’s tweet received a fair deal of criticism, with multiple users calling him out for downright bigotry toward people with whom he disagrees politically. – read more