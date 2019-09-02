Alyssa Milano complains about Second Amendment rights: ‘Which passage of the Bible’ says it’s a ‘God-given right to own a gun?’ Ted Cruz demolishes her argument.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took actress and activist Alyssa Milano to task over remarks she made questioning Second Amendment rights

On Sunday, Milano questioned the validity of the Second Amendment in a tweet following news of a mass killing that took place Saturday in Texas.

A 36-year-old suspect shot and killed at least seven people on the streets of Odessa, Texas, in what appeared to be random attacks. The incident resulted in the injuries of nearly two dozen other people. The Midland Police Department announced that the suspect was killed in a police exchange of gunfire shortly after the suspect carried out the heinous attack.

In a pointed tweet, Milano wrote, “Can someone cite which passage of the Bible God states it is a god-given right to own a gun? This guy is unbelievable and is clearly owned by the gun lobby.” – READ MORE

