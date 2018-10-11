John Roberts Wishes Kavanaugh A ‘Long And Happy Career’

Brett Kavanaugh officially replaced retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, the 82-year-old jurist, on the Supreme Court bench Tuesday, hearing his first oral arguments.

Kavanaugh took his seat after arguably the most raucous and bitter confirmation battle in American history. Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate in a Saturday vote and was sworn in ceremonially by President Donald Trump Monday evening that the White House. The president formally apologized to Kavanaugh and his family for the unfounded sexual assault allegations made against him in the final hours of his confirmation. The president also declared Kavanaugh “innocent” of the charges.

In his opening remarks welcoming Kavanaugh to the court, Chief Justice John Roberts said, “We wish you a long and happy career in our common calling.”

Kavanaugh, 53, may serve for decades on the bench, cementing a 5-4 conservative majority.

Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had his first day on the Court yesterday, hearing oral arguments on two cases involving federal sentencing guidelines for gun crimes.

Kavanaugh reportedly peppered the lawyers for both sides with questions, but leftists, who just last week questioned Kavanaugh’s “fitness” to serve on the highest court in the land because of his lack of “temperament,” were simply amazed to discover that the longtime federal judge was cool, calm, and collected on the bench — nothing like he was as he defended himself from multiple sexual assault allegations in a hearing weeks ago.

Leftist publication, Mother Jones, led the charge, describing how a “very different” Brett Kavanaugh “survived” his first day on the Supreme Court, as if Kavanaugh had never, in his decades-long career on the federal bench, presided over a single case before.

"Kavanaugh seemed to have spent the long days awaiting his delayed Senate confirmation vote boning up on the cases on the docket. He was prepared with questions and engaged with the minutiae of the obscure criminal cases the court heard on Tuesday," Mother Jones writer Stephanie Mencimer wondered, clearly in awe of Kavanaugh's ability to catch up to his job.