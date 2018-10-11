WATCH: CNN panel bashes Kanye West’s representation of black community due to Trump support

A CNN panel on Don Lemon’s show Tuesday night went after Kanye West ahead of his meeting this week with President Trump, describing him as a poor role model for the black community.

“Kanye West is what happens when negroes don’t read,” CNN commentator Bakari Sellers said, apparently referencing a Chris Rock stand-up routine from the 1990s. Sellers added that West does not have the depth to understand the issues with the Trump presidency.

Another panel member, Tara Setmayer, said West should not be taken seriously and has become the “token negro of the Trump administration.” – READ MORE

There is an endless buzz around Kanye West’s conversion to MAGA hats, free speech, and meetings with President Trump in the White House. Thankfully, the hosts of ABC’s “The View,” who are apparently also practicing psychiatrists, were able to diagnose West’s political interests as a mental illness and “attention grab.”

Their conversation on Tuesday’s show quickly diverted from the topics West intends to discuss with the president (manufacturing, prison reform, gang violence, to name a few) to discussing how West suffers from mental illness, bipolar disorder, and a family who can’t convince him he has a problem.

“If you have a family member that suffers from mental illness… you have to get inside their head, which is an impossible task, and convince them that there is a big enough problem that they need to get help, and they’re not willing to do that,” host Abby Huntsman said. “If you’re Kim Kardashian, you feel for her in this moment.”

Guest host Yvette Nicole Brown acknowledged that she does not know when West has been on or off his medicine, yet proceeded to explain how his meeting with the president is strictly for the attention. “This is not even about the policies at this point. He just wants the attention. It’s an attention-grab at this point and I don’t know who around him — his handlers, his wife — can get to him,” she said.- READ MORE