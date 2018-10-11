Harvard Law Professor Savages ‘Handmaiden’ Protesters In One Tweet

As female protesters dressed up as handmaidens to protest … becoming handmaidens, one Harvard Law professor had a simple question.

If they are perpetually dressed up as handmaidens to protest being forced to become handmaidens, have they avoided the fate they fear, or actually inflicted it upon themselves? https://t.co/uJQI61z4GW

Adrian Vermeule, Harvard Law's Ralph S. Tyler, Jr. Professor of Constitutional Law, asked if the women who were protesting were actually inflicting upon themselves the very thing they claimed to be against.

On Friday’s PBS NewsHour, liberal analyst and columnist Mark Shields took a position for civility, arguing that Kavanaugh rage-filled critics on the Left shouldn’t be protesting after the fight has ended. The Supreme Court is too important for ongoing agitation:

MARK SHIELDS: It’s only 18 years ago that the Supreme Court resolved Bush v. Gore. That was a case where the vice president of the United States had won the popular vote, and the court chose his Republican challenger as the winner by a 5-4 vote. In an act of enormous statesmanship and generosity of spirit, Al Gore accepted it and called upon his supporters to accept it.

I don’t know, given today’s climate, as David described it, if a court decision would be accepted without fighting in the streets. And I will say to this. The supporters — the critics of Judge Kavanaugh who are holding basically rallies in the Capitol today tomorrow are only hurting their cause. They aren’t helping anything. They are not — they are not serving their — there are purposes of protest. This is — the time for protest on this and shrieking is over. – READ MORE