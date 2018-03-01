Politics
John Podesta Warns Jared Kushner: ‘Better Start Wearing Kevlar’
Former campaign chairman for Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign John Podesta commented on the latest news about Jared Kushner.
“Jared better start wearing his kevlar on his back,” Podesta commented about Trump’s son-in-law after reading a Washington Post story filled with details about his conversations with foreign officials at the White House.
Creepy John Podesta with a threat directed at the Presidents son-in-law….disgraceful. Not surprised! https://t.co/Ky3B5BFgwn
— Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) February 28, 2018
Sources within the White House expressed skepticism that Kushner was conducting private conversations with world officials, as foreign countries attempted to use him to manipulate the Trump administration.
A spokesman for Kushner’s lawyer dismissed the news as “unnamed sources peddling second-hand hearsay with rank speculation.” – READ MORE
