Business
Is The Death Of Newsweek Near? Can’t Pay Bills, Faces Eviction From Manhattan Offices
Newsweek Media Group, part of the umbrella company International Business Times Inc. (IBT), can’t even pay its rent.
“Guardian Life Insurance, the sub-landlord for the company’s downtown Manhattan office, informed International Business Times Inc. in late November that it owed several hundred thousand dollars representing ‘unpaid, delinquent rent and additional rent,'” reported the Daily Beast.
According an affidavit filed in New York County court in mid February, Guardian claims IBT currently owes the landlord $303,466 in rent.
The Daily Beast reached out to Newsweek prior to the publication of this story. After its publication, Newsweek provided comment: “Newsweek Media Group’s landlord discontinued all proceedings and withdrew all notices against the company. Newsweek Media Group is up to date on all rental payments.” When asked to provide documentation or clarification proving that, the spokesperson declined.
It gets worse. Newsweek stopped paying other bills months ago, a debt that now totals more than $300,000.
“IBT stopped paying its electric bill in July 2016, stopped paying for condensed water in September 2016, and lagged in paying rent on-time every month since July 2016—resulting in thousands of dollars worth of late fees.” – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Once upon a time, Newsweek and Time were the gold standard in news coverage. Not anymore. And it looks like Newsweek forgot to save a little of that gold from their heyday.