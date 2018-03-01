Papa John’s and the NFL Part Ways After Relationship Crumbled Due to Anthem Protests

Papa John’s Pizza, alongside Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, formed an alliance against the NFL anthem protest movement and against Commissioner Roger Goodell, in 2017.

Perhaps not coincidentally, a day after the NFL launched legal proceedings to recoup millions of dollars in legal fees from Jerry Jones, the NFL and Papa John’s mutually parted ways.

In a joint statement released by both parties on Tuesday, the two former business partners announced that Papa John’s will no longer be the official pizza of the NFL.

The statement read, “The NFL and Papa John’s have made a mutual decision to shift from their official league sponsorship to a focus on partnerships with 22 local NFL teams, presence in broadcast and digital media, and key personalities in the sport.” – READ MORE

