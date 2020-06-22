John Oliver made fun of Trump back in 2017 for predicting Washington and Jefferson statues would be removed (VIDEO)

Back in 2017, “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver mocked President Donald Trump for predicting that statues of U.S. Founding Fathers such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson would be removed. Three years later, it turns out that Trump was right in making this prediction.

2017: So-called comedian John Oliver mocks President @realDonaldTrump for suggesting statues of Washington and Jefferson would be next. Trump was right. pic.twitter.com/wV5SkslFMw — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) June 21, 2020

“So this week it’s Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down,” Trump said back in August of 2017, according to Fox News. At the time, protests had broken out in Charlottesville, Virginia over plans to remove various confederate statues.

“I wonder, is it George Washington next week? And is it Thomas Jefferson the week after?” Trump continued. “You really have to ask yourself, where does it stop?” – READ MORE

