Gov. Cuomo shames America for ‘racist past’ after ‘noose’ is found in Harlem park: Then the truth comes out

After a “noose” was discovered in a park in Harlem last weekend, Governor Cuomo was quick to use it to shame the United States for its “racist past.” Unfortunately for Cuomo, however, he ended up with egg on his face after the truth behind the noose later came out.

It all started last Saturday, when someone snapped a photo in Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem of what was quickly dubbed a “noose” that appeared to be hanging from a tree near the historic Fire Watch Tower, according to WNBC-TV. Without waiting to get the facts behind what the rope could be, Cuomo was quick to use the noose to fuel his radical anti-American agenda.

“I am disgusted by the recent discovery of a noose — the epitome of hatred and an evil icon of our nation’s racist past — in Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park,” Cuomo said in a statement released on Tuesday. “New York is no place for hate, and the progress we’ve made as a society will not be undone by the work of a few cowards.”

Within hours of this statement coming out, however, the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force concluded that this was not an act of hate, and the rope was not a noose at all. The task force said that it “investigated this incident thoroughly,” and officers concluded that “according to the park director, it was left over from a construction scaffold that was removed in the fall. The rope was used to hoist construction materials.” – READ MORE

