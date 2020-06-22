Fauci: Some Americans Have An ‘Inconceivable’ Distrust For Authority

Dr. Anthony Fauci believes that the United States faces a problem of “anti-science bias” and a lack of trust in authority from the general public.

Fauci made the comments during an appearance on the Department of Health and Human Services podcast “Learning Curve” on Wednesday. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is a key member of President Trump’s coronavirus task force and has been influential in shaping the U.S. response to the pandemic.

“One of the problems we face in the United States is that, unfortunately, there is a combination of an anti-science bias that people are, for reasons that are sometimes … inconceivable and not understandable, they just don’t believe science and they don’t believe authority,” Fauci said. “When they see someone up in the White House, which has an air of authority to it, who is talking about science, there are some people who just don’t believe that, and that is unfortunate.”

“Science is truth, and if you go by the evidence and by the data, you are speaking the truth,” he said. “And it is amazing sometimes the denial there is. I think the people who believe are people who understand and have trust in someone who has a very, very long track record of always speaking the truth based on evidence.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --