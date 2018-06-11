True Pundit

John McCain ‘undermines’ Trump on world stage after speaking on behalf of US following G-7 summit

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) took to social media Saturday to reassure United States allies that America stands with them, “even if our president doesn’t.”

McCain’s message came after President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. endorsement of a joint statement from the G-7 summit on trade and tariffs.

He tweeted on behalf of the U.S.:

Reaction to McCain’s tweet was split. Many claimed McCain’s statement undermined Trump on the world stage as he works to fix what he believes are longstanding trade imbalances between the U.S. and its allies. – READ MORE

