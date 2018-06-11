Politics World
John McCain ‘undermines’ Trump on world stage after speaking on behalf of US following G-7 summit
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) took to social media Saturday to reassure United States allies that America stands with them, “even if our president doesn’t.”
McCain’s message came after President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. endorsement of a joint statement from the G-7 summit on trade and tariffs.
He tweeted on behalf of the U.S.:
To our allies: bipartisan majorities of Americans remain pro-free trade, pro-globalization & supportive of alliances based on 70 years of shared values. Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn’t.
— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) June 10, 2018
Reaction to McCain’s tweet was split. Many claimed McCain’s statement undermined Trump on the world stage as he works to fix what he believes are longstanding trade imbalances between the U.S. and its allies. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) took to social media Saturday to reassure United States allies that America stands with them, "even if our president doesn't." McCain's message came after President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. endorsement of a joint statement from the G-7 summit on trade and tariffs. What did McCain say? He tweeted on behalf…