Jeff Sessions no longer ‘cowering in the corner to the deep state,’ Matt Gaetz says after Senate staffer arrested in leak probe

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a freshman Republican from Florida, applauded Attorney General Jeff Sessions after a former top Senate staffer was indicted by a federal grand jury and arrested last week for giving false statements to FBI agents during their investigation into leaks of classified information to the media.

To Gaetz, this signaled that Sessions is no longer “cowering in the corner to the deep state.”

“It appears the attorney general has shifted to fully caffeinated coffee,” Gatez, who has been critical of Sessions in the past, said on Fox News on Saturday. “Maybe he took some of those supplements for low T, because he’s now actively pursuing the actively pursuing the important work we need the Justice Department to pursue to stop the leaks instead of cowering in the corner to the deep state.” – READ MORE

