Facebook provided user data to some third parties after promising to limit access: report

Facebook reportedly made agreements to share certain user data with a handful of companies even after it had said it no longer allowed such practices, raising new questions about the company’s privacy policies.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Facebook reached deals with Royal Bank of Canada, Nissan Motor Company and other organizations that advertised on Facebook. The agreements gave those companies access to users’ phone numbers and information on their friends on the social network.

Facebook said it walled off outside access to user data in 2015, but it reportedly gave certain companies extended access, including Royal Bank of Canada.

“We take seriously our responsibility to protect customer privacy and we do not share individual client information with Facebook or other advertisers,” a spokesman for Royal Bank of Canada told The Wall Street Journal – READ MORE

