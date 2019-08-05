John Legend: ‘The President Regularly Inspires Killers’

Grammy-winning singer John Legend appeared to place blame for the string of deadly mass shootings across the country in the past 24 hours at the feet of President Donald Trump, saying Sunday “he is a part of the problem.”

Legend made his claim on Twitter, taking a broad brush to his claims against the president, pointing to “the racist venom coming from the President’s mouth” before claiming Trump, ” regularly inspires killers. He is a part of the problem.”

When we condemn the racist venom coming from the President’s mouth and point out the bigotry of his policies, it’s not an academic question, it’s not a political game, it’s about life and death. The President regularly inspires killers. He is a part of the problem — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 4, 2019

Legend made his attack after two mass shootings claimed 29 lives within 24 hours and left dozens of others injured and hospitalized for treatment.

The first occurred in El Paso, Texas, where 20 people died in a shooting at an area Walmart store on a busy Saturday morning.