Ohio gunman had bulletproof vest, was stopped within 30 seconds of opening fire outside bar, police say

The gunman in the deadly rampage in Dayton, Ohio, was wearing a mask, bulletproof vest, earplugs and was carrying a rifle capable of holding at least 100 rounds when he opened fire outside a bar, killed nine – including his sister – and injured more than two dozen, one in critical condition, police said Sunday.

Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl told reporters in a news conference on Sunday afternoon that the gunman, identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts, showed up to the city’s Oregon District around Fifth Street with his sister and a friend on Saturday night. He added the three separated at some point between when they arrived and when Betts opened fire, saying it is unknown what happened during that time.

Biehl said police officers in the area engaged him seconds after the first gunshots were heard and the gunman was “neutralized” within 30 seconds after the first of “dozens of rounds.” Betts was shot and killed by police before he entered Ned Peppers Bar. He was using a .223-caliber rifle.

“At 1:05 a.m. officers were patrolling the Oregon District during bar closing time and heard gunfire. They observed a large crowd running away from this gunfire,” Biehl told reporters.

“The officer’s immediately advance toward the gunfire and within approximately 20 seconds, they engaged the suspect who was actively firing and attempting to enter a crowded liquor establishment. The threat was neutralized in approximately 30 seconds of the suspect firing his first shot.”

Biehl added that had Betts gotten inside, the result would have been “catastrophic.” – READ MORE