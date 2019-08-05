Arkansas Senator Cotton Blasts Democrats as Having ‘Truly Lost Their Mind’

Junior Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) blasted the Democrats running for the party’s presidential nomination in 2020 as having “truly lost their mind.”

During a Sunday interview with John Catsimatidis on his radio show “The Cat’s Roundtable,” Cotton gave his thoughts on the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, torching them on their progressive policies.

“We are going into a highly consequential election. The Democrats have truly lost their mind. If you watched those debates last week, they want to take away your health insurance, they want to abolish the death penalty, they want to decriminalize crossing our border illegally, they don’t want to deport anyone other than serious, violent felons, and they want to use your taxpayer dollars to provide them all health care.”

Listen to the interview here.

Cotton went on to say that the upcoming election cycle was “about whether America will be a socialist nation” and that he did not believe “Americans want to be a socialist nation.” – READ MORE