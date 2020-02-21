John Krasinski On Critics Of His Military Roles: ‘I’ll Always Respect People Who Put Their Lives On The Line For People Like Me’

Actor John Krasinski, who has starred on the hit TV show “The Office” as well as portraying CIA agent Jack Ryan in the Amazon Prime series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” has fired back at critics complaining that he has played roles celebrating the military.

Esquire, which conducted an interview with Krasinski, noted the criticism that had come his way for seeming pro-military: In August of 2018, BuzzFeed wrote an article titled, “John Krasinski Wants To Play Red-State Heroes Without Getting Political” and in November an old video of him saying “the CIA is something that we should all not only cherish, but be saying thank you for every single day” was being heavily criticized on the Internet. Insider wrote, “A brief history of John Krasinski’s transformation into a guy who absolutely loves the CIA,” and Mel magazine ran an article saying “Jim From ‘The Office’ Was Always a Cop.”

Krasinski told Esquire, “That narrative is certainly not the narrative I intended to put out there. When people look for something that they want to see, I can’t stop them from a subjective belief in something … I have 11 aunts and uncles and cousins who have been in the military or still are in the military. So it was a big thing on my list to get to do a military movie or show or something.”

Krasinski told Esquire, “If you start breaking down every single CIA event, do I respect and honor all those? Of course not. Of course not. Do you respect and honor every facet of every single president? Of course not.” – READ MORE

