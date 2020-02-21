John Bolton Breaks Silence: Impeachment ‘Grossly Partisan,’ Testimony ‘Would Have Made No Difference’

After months of the Democrats behaving as if John Bolton’s testimony would have somehow been the nail-in-the-coffin in President Trump’s impeachment trial, the former national security adviser finally broke his silence to disabuse people of that notion.

Speaking at Vanderbilt University this week, Bolton said that impeachment efforts against Trump were “grossly partisan,” while clarifying that his testimony would not have altered the president’s acquittal in the Senate.

“Bolton contended that the House ‘committed impeachment malpractice,’ drawing some grumbling from the audience, saying ‘the process drove Republicans who might have voted for impeachment away because it was so partisan,’” reports the Associated Press.

“People can argue about what I should have said and what I should have done,” Bolton said. “I would bet you a dollar right here and now, my testimony would have made no difference to the ultimate outcome.” – READ MORE

