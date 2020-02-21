Disgraced Multimillionaire Remains on Bloomberg Foundation Board Despite Harassment Claims

An advertising mogul who was removed from the helm of his own business after employees said he subjected women to “brutal and inhuman” treatment remains on the board of Michael Bloomberg’s personal charity organization.

Martin Sorrell, a member of the Bloomberg Family Foundation’s board of directors, in 2018 was forced to resign from his position as chief executive of communications giant WPP, which he founded in 1985. The resignation came after Sorrell’s female assistants accused the multimillionaire of fostering a “toxic environment” with “routine verbal abuse.” One anonymous staffer compared working for Sorrell to “being in an abusive relationship.” Sorrell was also investigated for using company funds to pay a prostitute and was forced to pay back nearly $220,000 of WPP money he used for personal matters.

Despite the allegations against Sorrell and his subsequent resignation, the businessman remains on the Bloomberg Family Foundation’s board, which he joined as an inaugural member in 2010. Bloomberg has faced his own allegations of workplace harassment. Multiple female employees have accused the former New York City mayor of making crude sexual comments such as “I’d like to do that piece of meat” and “I would do you in a second.

Fellow Democratic candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) attacked Bloomberg over the sexism allegations during Wednesday’s debate in Las Vegas, urging the billionaire to release the women behind the accusations from nondisclosure agreements. Bloomberg refused to do so and defended his record with women by pointing to the female leadership at his philanthropic foundation. He said inappropriate conduct toward women would be a fireable offense. – READ MORE

