John Kerry Shuts Down Report He Would Run for President in 2020: ‘Absolutely Not’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry denied a report that he was considering making a late entrance into the Democratic presidential primary.

On Sunday, NBC News reported that an analyst for the network overheard Kerry on a phone call fretting over the “possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole.”

The analyst said Kerry was also heard discussing a campaign strategy to enter the race to prevent Sanders from winning the nomination.

An entrance by Kerry could be seen as a slight against former Vice President Joe Biden, who he endorsed last December, and fuel concerns about Biden’s viability as a candidate.

However, on Sunday, Kerry denied the report in a tersely worded tweet, “I am absolutely not running for President. Any report otherwise is f—ing (or categorically) false.”

The original tweet was deleted within minutes and replaced by a similar tweet but without the expletive. – READ MORE