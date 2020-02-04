Bloomberg ‘Fuming’ Over Trump’s Attacks On His Height, Already Has Revenge Plan, Report Says

Democrat presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is reportedly “fuming” over President Donald Trump’s attacks on his height and is preparing to enact his revenge against the president for the attacks.

Trump, who has repeatedly referred to Bloomberg as “mini Mike,” hit the former New York City mayor hard during a Fox News interview that aired during the Super Bowl pre-game show when asked by Sean Hannity what the first thing was that came to his mind when it came to each of the top Democrat presidential candidates.

SCOOP-inside the @MikeBloomberg campaign advisers say Bloomy is fuming over @realDonaldTrump’s attacks, mocking of his height. BBG now says he will fund even @BernieSanders to beat Trump. He plans to ramp up the personal attacks vs Trump through even more pointed TV ads — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 2, 2020

When Trump was asked about Bloomberg, he said, “Uh, very little. I just think of little. You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. Okay, it’s okay, there’s nothing wrong. You can be short. Why should he get a box to stand on, okay? He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled to that? Really. Does that mean everyone else gets a box?”

FOX Business Senior Correspondent Charles Gasparino reported on Sunday that Bloomberg was furious over the insult and appears to have already planned out how to hit back at the president. – READ MORE