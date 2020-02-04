MAYOR CHEAT: Creepy Mayor Pete campaign paid firm that developed voting app blamed for Iowa caucus delays

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s campaign contributed money to the technological firm whose voting app contributed to reporting delays in the Iowa caucuses.

Federal Election Commission filings reveal that Buttigieg’s campaign gave tens of thousands of dollars to Shadow on July 23, 2019, for “software rights and subscriptions.”

Shadow, a technology company that has an investor in the Democratic digital nonprofit organization ACRONYM, was also paid $60,000 over two installments by the Iowa Democratic Party to build an app to help make caucus voting easier and faster for precinct volunteers. Filings also reveal that the Nevada Democratic Party paid Shadow $58,000 for “website development.”

The Iowa Democratic Party scrambled Monday night after precincts experienced trouble downloading and uploading results to the voting app. By 1 a.m. EST Tuesday morning, no results had been released as volunteers attempted to call in the numbers by phone.