John Kerry Ripped Trump for Being Tough on NATO — Navy SEAL Drops Truth Bomb, Calls It ‘Flare of Brilliance’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry blasted President Donald Trump for what he described as a “disgraceful” speech to allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

He said President Trump’s speech “flies in the face of the actual interests of the United States.” But where Kerry saw ”counterproductive“ rhetoric, Navy SEAL veteran Eli Crane saw a ”flare of brilliance.”

In a statement to IJR, Crane praised the president’s tough approach on NATO:

“If you are one of the many Americans discouraged and blown away by our president’s willingness to publicly call out our partners and allies, get in line and listen up. There is a flare of brilliance behind his strategy of publicly calling out those not paying their fair share and more importantly a flare of brilliance for those Americans who elected him. Trump is getting things done which is exactly what people who voted for him wanted him to do. People and critics are shocked and very confused seeing as how many of us have learned that leadership 101 dictates that you “praise in public and discipline in private.” It is pretty obvious that President Trump was either absent on this day of leadership school or quite possibly and more accurately he has realized that strategy hasn’t worked for those who have tried it before him.”

Crane argued that President Trump took action where his predecessors were ineffective. The president didn’t want to “dismantle NATO,” Crane said, adding that his past as a businessman helped him understand how to make NATO stronger:

“Make no mistake about it. President Trump does not want to blow up or dismantle NATO. As a renowned business man, he understands that we only have so many resources and doesn’t want the US to be alone and stretched too thin in our endeavors to stabilize the globe and keep the wolves at bay. He is actually trying to make NATO stronger and quite simply tired of others riding our coat tails and not paying their fair share. If you are new to this whole Trump-NATO feud much of the beef stems from the original agreement that all countries within the NATO alliance would allocate a minimum of 2% of their GDP or budget towards national defense so that we could all contribute and help each other out if an enemy outside of the alliance attacked one of its members to prevent another WW2.”

By making public how allies hadn’t paid enough, Crane argued, President Trump was making sure everyone knew about their “free loading.” – READ MORE

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, a key architect of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, was caught on camera chanting “Death to America,” “Death to Britain” and “Death to Israel,” Israeli outlet Ynetnews reported on Saturday.

Zarif participated in the violent chants on Thursday after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered a speech in Tehran, according toYnetnews.

Zarif’s call for the destruction of America came less than two months after he secretly met with former Secretary of State John Kerry in mid-April to try and save the Iran nuclear deal. – READ MORE

