Gohmert: Peter Strzok Knew ‘Foreign Entity’ Hacked Clinton’s Emails and Did Nothing

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-tx) Said Fbi Agent Peter Strzok Had Been Made Aware Of A “foreign Entity” — Not The Russian State — Intercepting Over 30,000 Emails Sent To Or Received By Hillary Clinton’s Unauthorized Personal Email Server Through Which She Conducted Governmental Communications In Her Former Capacity As Secretary Of State.

His revelations came during a Thursday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonightwith Breitbart Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

Gohmert said, “The real news… should have been big news to Strzok, when he heard it so far, so long ago from the intelligence community’s inspector general — the investigator for the inspector general, Frank Rucker… a brilliant patriot, but he was sent by the Intelligence Community Inspector General Chuck McCullough to brief the FBI, because when they found what they found they went, ‘We’ve got to get this to the FBI immediately,’ because they knew it was a security threat to the country, and what they found was that in the emails — 30,000-plus emails that had gone through Hillary Clinton’s server — they found an anomaly, and they forensically examined it, and found was that there was an email address that every time an email was sent or received by Hillary Clinton, this little embedded [and] compartmentalized piece of data ordered that email sent to a third-party that happens to be a foreign entity, and we’re not talking any relationship to Russia, and so when they realized over 30,000 of her emails — and this had been news earlier this year — that it was that same intel IG office that were the first ones to point out that there was a great deal of classified information on that private server because the FBI had reported, ‘No classified information, at all. No classified emails,’ and when the IG looked at it — and I’m not talking about [Michael] Horowitz, I’m talking about a legitimate IG — they were awestruck because there wasn’t just classified, there was really top-secret stuff, and then further that was exacerbated by the fact she would have the president’s daily security briefing, it contains the most delicate, highest-level security information that the United States of America has, and it’s for presidents’ eyes, but Hillary was having it sent to her home server and having a house guy that worked for were with zero, no clearance whatsoever, printing that out.” – READ MORE

But it is the full Editorial Board of The Wall Street Journal that today’s lays out the path ahead, after Strzok’s stonewalling – Here’s what Trump should declassify if he wants the truth known…

FBI agent Peter Strzok’s appearance before Congress Thursday was a predictable political circus, and here’s what we learned: President Trump will have to declassify a host of documents if he wants Americans to learn the truth about what happened in 2016.

Mr. Trump will have to help Congress by ordering Justice and the FBI to declassify the relevant documents. Consistent with protecting legitimate sources and methods, here is the document list Mr. Trump should want released:

The FISA applications. Justice and the FBI made one application and three renewals for warrants against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. The text of those applications would show the degree to which the FBI relied on the dossier compiled by Christopher Steele at the request of Fusion GPS. They would also show how honest FBI and Justice were with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that approves warrants.

Woods procedures documents. The FBI is required to vet and support the facts its presents to a FISA court when it seeks a warrant to eavesdrop on a U.S. citizen. These rules are known as Woods procedures, and releasing sections of this Woods file would show the extent to which the FBI verified the dossier or other evidence it used as its justification to listen to Trump campaign aides. More broadly, Mr. Trump should declassify any document that demonstrates what the FBI and Justice knew about the provenance and accuracy of the Fusion-Steele dossier.

The 302s. These forms include information taken from the notes FBI agents make while interviewing a source or subject. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley last week asked Justice to declassify the 302s for 12 separate FBI interviews with Mr. Ohr concerning his contacts with Mr. Steele. Declassifying other 302s related to the subjects in this probe (including former Trump aides George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn ) would reveal what the FBI was told, who provided what information, and how much came from politically motivated sources.

The 1023s. These are the equivalent of 302s for counterintelligence, and they document FBI debriefings with informants or sources. Mr. Trump should declassify these and other documents showing interaction between the FBI and Mr. Steele, Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, Fusion backer Dan Jones, informant Stefan Halper, or anyone the FBI used to keep tabs on the Trump campaign. These documents would reveal the extent and dates of the FBI investigation of the Trump campaign. – READ MORE

