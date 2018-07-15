After Trump-Trudeau Clash, One of Canada’s Biggest Department Stores Is Dropping All Ivanka Products

Canadian retain store Hudson’s Bay just dropped Ivanka Trump’s clothing and accessories line due to “performance.” The announcement comes after President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s heated exchanges on the subject of trade.

Hudson’s Bay Company sent an email to Global News, stating, “Hudson’s Bay is phasing out this brand through the fall based on its performance. As part of our regular course of business, we review our merchandise offerings and make appropriate changes.”

According to Global News, many are speculating the drop in performance is because Ivanka Trump’s brand had been a target of boycotters in Canada, and recent headlines of Trump dissing Trudeau could’ve been the final nail in the coffin.

In June, Trump called the Canadian prime minister “indignant” and blamed him for “hurting our Farmers, killing our Agriculture” – READ MORE

Comedienne Samantha Bee is steadily back on her feet after calling the First Daughter Ivanka Trump a “c**t” on her TBS show. No Roseanne treatment for her. After a rather insincere apology, she now tells The Hollywood Reporter that she “handled it well.”

“The level of ferocity is something I hadn’t quite experienced up to that point, but I assume I’ll go through it again,” Bee said. “Maybe I’ll be better prepared next time. I think we handled it well, but it was a pretty steep learning curve.”

“It affected me a lot,” Bee continued. “I’ve been thinking a lot about it. We had a scheduled vacation around July 4, and it was a time of reflection.”

During the segment in which she called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c**t,” Bee also made a grotesque reference of incest between the first daughter and her father, President Trump. The unhinged rant was a response to Ivanka posting a heartwarming photo of both her and her son. – READ MORE

During a Friday interview with Fox Business, Special Assistant to the President Ivanka Trump addressed for the first time the vulgar insult hurled at her by comedian Samantha Bee.

She gave a classy response when asked about the incident, during which Bee called Trump a “feckless c**t” for her “tone-deaf” social media post as the Trump administration controversially separated families at the border.