LIARS: RAT’S LAWYER LANNY DAVIS ADMITS HE LIED TO THE MEDIA ABOUT MAJOR TRUMP TOWER REPORT

Michael Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis admitted on Thursday that he erroneously confirmed a CNN report about Trump’s knowledge of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with the Russians.

CNN reported on July 27 that Cohen was prepared to tell Special Counsel Robert Mueller that the president had advance knowledge of the Trump Tower meeting. On Wednesday, Davis said that the reporting was “mixed up” and that his client had no information regarding when Trump knew about the meeting.

According to the New York Post, however, Davis himself confirmed CNN’s report as an anonymous source when it was first published.

Davis is now apologizing on the record for confirming something he did not know to be true.

Cohen has also provided information to Congress that would debunk CNN’s report.

The leaders of the Senate Intel committee said that Cohen testified to them that he personally did not know about the Trump Tower meeting before it happened. This contradicts CNN’s reporting that Cohen was in a meeting with Trump when Donald Trump Jr. informed him of the Russians’ offer for dirt on Hillary Clinton. READ MORE:

