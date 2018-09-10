WATCH: David Hogg Makes A Fool Of Himself In Canada, Gets Mic Taken Away

Left-wing activist David Hogg made a fool out of himself in Canada late last week while joining leftist Michael Moore for the premiere of his anti-Trump propaganda film “Fahrenheit 11/9.”

Appearing on stage with Moore at the Toronto International Film Festival, Hogg spoke to the Canadian crowd about saving America and turning their “shame” into “votes.”

“I have a question for you guys: Who’s ready to save America? Who’s ready to make America the country we say it is on paper and make it the actual country that it wants to be?,” Hogg asked the Canadian crowd. “I think the most important thing to realize, however, is the problems we face as a country, whether it be water in Flint, Michigan or the amount of mass incarceration of people of color that can’t vote.”- READ MORE

The vocal gun control activist was responding to a video from the congressional hearings for the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court when he made the odd statement.

“The effective range of an AR-15 is 1,600 feet for comparison your typical handgun is 75 feet if you’re shooting somebody from 1,600 feet away you’re not defending yourself…,” he tweeted, “… you’re hunting.”

“People most certainly do use the AR-15 to defend themselves and others,” responded Stephen Gutowksi of the Free Beacon, and provided examples.

One was from Oswego, near Chicago, where a man stopped a knife attack by threatening the attacker with his AR-15.

“He was a half a breath away from getting his head blown off and he knew that,” Dave Thomas said. “That’s why he put the knife down.” – READ MORE