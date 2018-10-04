John Kennedy: Tactics Used Against Kavanaugh Prove Some Dems ‘Don’t Have a Soul’ (VIDEO)

Sen. John Kennedy (R., La.) said Wednesday that Senate Democrats have used tactics in bad faith against Brett Kavanaugh, to the point of harming the Supreme Court nominee and others involved in the controversy surrounding his nomination.

Senate Democrats have taken a variety of routes in their condemnation of Kavanaugh, from arguing he should not have a presumption of innocence to sending fundraising emails about him during the hearing in which he and Ford testified about her allegation.

Kennedy also said that some Democratic senators do not have a soul and did not have to be breastfed as infants because they "went right to raw meat."

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough (pictured above right) rebuked fellow mainstream media members Wednesday for their “one-sided” and “so biased” coverage of sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“The media coverage of this has been so one-sided. It has been so biased. There has been the presumption from the very beginning that every single allegation made against the judge was true,” Scarborough said. “And I say this again as somebody, who said before the allegations, I didn’t think he should be on the Supreme Court.”

Scarborough, who has made no secret of his disdain for President Donald Trump and his policies, said he was frustrated with how his media peers have covered and approached the allegations leveled against Kavanaugh just days before his confirmation vote had been scheduled.