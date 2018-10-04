Sen. Graham: Red State Democrats Are ‘Toast’ If They Vote ‘No’ on Kavanaugh

Sen. Lindsey Graham joined Sean Hannity to weigh in on the political implications of the Brett Kavanaugh controversy, warning red state Senate Democrats up for re-election in November that they’re “toast” if they vote “no” on the Supreme Court nominee.

He also pointed to a recent poll that found that 60 percent of voters in North Dakota support Kavanaugh’s confirmation, while only 27 percent oppose.

“They’re toast if they vote ‘no,’ and they should be,” Graham said. “President Trump won these states promising to nominate conservative judges who are well-qualified.”

He said Kavanaugh — who has served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia for 12 years and worked in the George W. Bush White House before that — clearly fits that description. – READ MORE

While speaking at The Atlantic Festival on Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was in no mood for the audience’s shenanigans after he defended Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and pointed out how he’s been treated.

Booed by the audience when he says Kavanaugh "was treated like crap," Sen. Lindsey Graham responds, "Yeah, well boo yourself." pic.twitter.com/Ns6dNPCSk4 — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) October 3, 2018

Graham said women who have come forward in the past to accuse politicians of sexual misconduct have faced serious backlash and pressure to keep quiet.

“The point is we’ve come along way,” Graham said, promoting a negative reaction from the audience.

“Wait a minute, whether you like it or not, I really don’t care,” Graham told the audience. “Here’s the point: I have seen what happened to these women in 1998, they came forward.” – READ MORE