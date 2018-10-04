Freedom Caucus Chairman says ‘strong suggestion’ undercover FBI sources taped Trump campaign

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) said on Wednesday it is very likely that undercover FBI sources taped members of the Trump campaign.

“There’s a strong suggestion that confidential human sources actually taped members within the Trump campaign,” Meadows told Hill.TV’s Krystal Ball and Ned Ryun on “Rising.”

“There is strong suggestions in that, with some of the text messages, emails, and so forth who was involved, that extraordinary measures were used to surveil,” he continued.

Various House Republicans, including Meadows, have pushed for the declassification of portions of a surveillance application that helped the FBI monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

The documents also include “all text messages relating to the Russia investigation” from former FBI Director James Comey and other top federal officials. – READ MORE

Judicial Watch has sued the Department of Defense for records related to more than $1 million in contracts awarded to Stefan Halper, the former University of Cambridge professor who spied on the Trump campaign.

Halper was awarded more than $1 million by the Pentagon’s Office of Net Assessment (ONA) between 2012 and 2018 to author academic studies on countries like China, Russia and India.

Judicial Watch is representing Adam Lovinger, a former ONA analyst who claims he was fired because he raised questions about contracts awarded to Halper and to a friend of Chelsea Clinton’s. The conservative watchdog group is seeking ONA records related to Lovinger’s security clearance, which was revoked months after the 12-year ONA veteran began raising questions about the contracts.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton questioned whether the Pentagon was aware that Halper was spying on the Trump campaign.

“Americans want to know if the Defense Department was working with the corrupt FBI, DOJ and other Obama agencies to spy on Donald Trump in an attempt to destroy his reputation,” Fitton said in a statement. “Our new lawsuit against the Defense Department will help determine to what extent the it was helping to finance any Spygate targeting of President Trump.” – READ MORE