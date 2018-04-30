John Kasich on Trump getting Nobel Peace Prize: ‘It’s a long way between the lip and the cup’ (VIDEO)

Ohio governor John Kasich on a crowd at a Trump rally in Michigan chanting “Nobel, Nobel” as the President spoke about North Korea: “It’s a long way between the lip and the cup” https://t.co/G4P3L1sxq2 https://t.co/rQ3MBYV8FU — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) April 29, 2018

Ohio Gov. John Kasich appeared not to side with other Republicans who have called for President Trump to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize as a result of negotiating meetings between North and South Korea.

“It’s a long way between the lip and the cup,” Kasich said when asked about the possibility of Trump being nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Kasich, who is rumored to seek the Oval Office in 2020, then pivoted to the topic of and freedom of the press, calling the media “one of the most important institutions that supports our country.” Kasich was interviewed while heading to the White House Correspondents Association dinner on Saturday. – READ MORE

