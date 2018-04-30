Canada Now Wants U.S. To Enforce Its Immigration Laws — To Protect Canada

Canadian authorities, concerned with the increasing number of illegal immigrants now straining their resources, want the United States to do a better job enforcing its own immigration law and vetting visitors from Nigeria so that they don’t eventually make their way to Canadian soil.

According to The Washington Post , since it’s become more difficult to stay in the United States on a temporary visa, Nigerians are requesting tourist visas from the United States, which already require a certain amount of vetting, but before those visas fully expire, the Nigerians are “walking into Canada” where they are requesting asylum.

Now, Canadian officials want the United States — which already vets tourist visa recipients — to kindly ask Nigerian tourists about their Canadian travel plans so that the U.S. can catch potential illegal immigrants at our border.

“[Authorities] want U.S. immigration officials to reduce the foot traffic by screening Nigerians more stringently before granting them U.S. visas,” WaPo reports. – READ MORE

