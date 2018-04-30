Politics World
Canada Now Wants U.S. To Enforce Its Immigration Laws — To Protect Canada
Canadian authorities, concerned with the increasing number of illegal immigrants now straining their resources, want the United States to do a better job enforcing its own immigration law and vetting visitors from Nigeria so that they don’t eventually make their way to Canadian soil.
According to The Washington Post, since it’s become more difficult to stay in the United States on a temporary visa, Nigerians are requesting tourist visas from the United States, which already require a certain amount of vetting, but before those visas fully expire, the Nigerians are “walking into Canada” where they are requesting asylum.
Now, Canadian officials want the United States — which already vets tourist visa recipients — to kindly ask Nigerian tourists about their Canadian travel plans so that the U.S. can catch potential illegal immigrants at our border.
“[Authorities] want U.S. immigration officials to reduce the foot traffic by screening Nigerians more stringently before granting them U.S. visas,” WaPo reports. – READ MORE
