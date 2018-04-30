Judge Jeanine to Anybody Not Convinced Jim Comey Was Involved in a Coup: ‘Are You Stupid?’ (VIDEO)

.@JudgeJeanine to @Comey: “Jim, you were part of an anti-Trump conspiracy, violating the fundamental rules of your own agency… Power, Jim, don’t ever forget it – Power is rented – and you, my friend, have been evicted.” pic.twitter.com/3r78VwtpUz — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 29, 2018

During her Saturday opening statement on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Jeanine Pirro had a question for anyone who was not convinced former FBI Director Jim Comey was involved in an attempted coup to take down President Donald Trump. – READ MORE

