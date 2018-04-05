John Kasich Busted Using 5-Yr-Old As Political Prop – Repeatedly Called Her By The Wrong Name

The New York Times followed around Ohio Gov. John Kasich in New Hampshire Tuesday and oddly opened Wednesday’s recounting of the day by detailing his use of a five-year-old girl as a political prop.

The piece begins by mentioning Kasich’s bewilderment — “the kind of surprise that only a politician can summon over three dozen people eating lunch” — upon walking into the Red Arrow Diner.

Reporter Matt Flegenheimer then explained how he began talking to a young girl named Sophia Bauer, “whose name [Kasich] seemed to hear as ‘Sylvia.’”

“How old are you?” the governor asked before tickling her. “Five? Are you going to be in first grade? Do you have a dog? Oh, really?”

Kasich reportedly led Sophia over to a camera and pointed out how “cool” it was before calling her “Sylvia” one final time and banishing her “back to [her] mom.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1