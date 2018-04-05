Politics
John Kasich Busted Using 5-Yr-Old As Political Prop – Repeatedly Called Her By The Wrong Name
The New York Times followed around Ohio Gov. John Kasich in New Hampshire Tuesday and oddly opened Wednesday’s recounting of the day by detailing his use of a five-year-old girl as a political prop.
The piece begins by mentioning Kasich’s bewilderment — “the kind of surprise that only a politician can summon over three dozen people eating lunch” — upon walking into the Red Arrow Diner.
Reporter Matt Flegenheimer then explained how he began talking to a young girl named Sophia Bauer, “whose name [Kasich] seemed to hear as ‘Sylvia.’”
“How old are you?” the governor asked before tickling her. “Five? Are you going to be in first grade? Do you have a dog? Oh, really?”
Kasich reportedly led Sophia over to a camera and pointed out how “cool” it was before calling her “Sylvia” one final time and banishing her “back to [her] mom.” – READ MORE
