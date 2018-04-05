True Pundit

Scott Walker Sends Out Tweetstorm After Liberal Judge Wins Statewide Election in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker took to Twitter with great haste late Tuesday after liberal candidate Rebecca Dallet handily defeatedWalker’s preferred candidate in a Wisconsin State Supreme Court race.

“Tonight’s results show we are at risk of a #BlueWave in WI,” Walker tweeted soon after the race was called. “The Far Left is driven by anger & hatred — we must counter it with optimism & organization.”

Walker followed with a thread of tweets highlighting the work Republicans have done in Wisconsin during his time as governor, urging people to volunteer and donate to his campaign. The two-term governor, seeking re-election in November, was clearly telegraphic his concerns about Tuesday’s surprising result. – READ MORE

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review

 

