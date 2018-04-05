Scott Walker Sends Out Tweetstorm After Liberal Judge Wins Statewide Election in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker took to Twitter with great haste late Tuesday after liberal candidate Rebecca Dallet handily defeatedWalker’s preferred candidate in a Wisconsin State Supreme Court race.

“Tonight’s results show we are at risk of a #BlueWave in WI,” Walker tweeted soon after the race was called. “The Far Left is driven by anger & hatred — we must counter it with optimism & organization.”

Tonight’s results show we are at risk of a #BlueWave in WI. The Far Left is driven by anger & hatred — we must counter it with optimism & organization. Let’s share our positive story with voters & win in November. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 4, 2018

Big government special interests flooded Wisconsin with distorted facts & misinformation. Next, they'll target me and work to undo our bold reforms. We need to keep moving #WIForward & make sure a #BlueWave of outside special interest money doesn’t take us backward. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 4, 2018

Walker followed with a thread of tweets highlighting the work Republicans have done in Wisconsin during his time as governor, urging people to volunteer and donate to his campaign. The two-term governor, seeking re-election in November, was clearly telegraphic his concerns about Tuesday’s surprising result. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1