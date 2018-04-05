More than a million illegal immigrants scored California driver’s licenses, state DMV announces

More than one million illegal immigrants living in California have received driver’s licenses, according to a new report.

The state’s Department of Motor Vehicles announced that as of March 31, 1,001,000 illegal immigrants have received licenses, The Sacramento Bee reported on Wednesday.

Illegal immigrants have been legally allowed to obtain driver’s licenses in the state since Jan. 1, 2015 after Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 60, “The Safe and Responsible Drivers Act,” into law.

The bill was meant to help illegal immigrants “get to work, drive their children to school, and run everyday errands without the fear of being pulled over,” according to DriveCA. – READ MORE

