Harvard Releases Proposal To Divide Washington, D.C., Into 127 New States To Eliminate Electoral College

Before French architect and engineer Pierre Charles L’Enfant was selected to design America’s capital city, he described his vision to Congress in 1784, saying he hoped “to give an idea of the greatness of the empire as well as to engrave in every mind that sense of respect that is due to a place which is the seat of supreme sovereignty.”

Millions of tourists from around the world come to Washington, D.C., each year to see that “seat of supreme sovereignty.”

But Harvard researchers have a new plan for America’s capital: Break the city into 127 new states. By doing so, the Electoral College established by the Founding Fathers would be rendered moot.

In a piece titled “Pack the Union: A Proposal to Admit New States for the Purpose of Amending the Constitution to Ensure Equal Representation,” the writers aren’t exactly fair and balanced.

"For most of the twenty-first century, the world's oldest surviving democracy has been led by a chief executive who received fewer votes than his opponent in an election for the position. The first of these executives started a war based on false pretenses that killed hundreds of thousands of civilians. The second — a serial abuser of women who hired as his campaign manager a lobbyist for violent dictatorships — authorized an immigration policy that forcibly separated migrant children from their families and indefinitely detained them in facilities described as 'concentration camps,' " they write.