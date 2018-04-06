‘Colored people’ remark prompts DNC member’s departure

A member of the Democratic National Committee resigned Wednesday after referring to African-Americans as “colored people” during a party meeting.

John Parker, a Duval County (Fla.) Democratic state committeeman, apologized for what he described as a “hurtful” term and announced his immediate resignation.

“I understand my error perpetuates divisiveness and does not allow us an opportunity for the important types of meaningful discourse — a conversation our party must engage in sooner rather than later — that help us grow as individuals and a party protecting the dignity of all people,” he said in a statement, Politico reported.

“I take responsibility for my mistake and as such is the impetus of my decision,” he added. “I resign for the good of my Party and all those who are fighting so hard for a better world than the one we are in now.”

The uproar came at a time when Florida’s Democrats are trying to mobilize voters for this year’s elections — when the state will choose a new governor. Duval County, where the majority of registered Democrats are African-Americans, is seen as an important voter base for challenging Republicans. – READ MORE

