Biden: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Said What I Said’ About Trump (VIDEO)
Former Vice President Joe Biden clarified his remarks about taking President Donald Trump “behind the gym” and beating him up over remarks the New Yorker made about women.
Biden was being interviewed on the “Pod Save America” podcast, hosted by several former Obama administration officials, including senior adviser Daniel Pfeiffer and National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor.
The hosts asked what Biden wanted to call his threatened scrum with Trump, offering up ideas like “The MAGA Saga” and “Scranton Squabble.” – READ MORE
