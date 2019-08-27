Joe Walsh addresses past racist comments, then claims everyone has ‘a little bit of racism in us’

MSNBC’s John Heilemann confronted Walsh about his inflammatory past during an interview Monday, specifically citing when Walsh used the N-word multiples times on social media and when he falsely declared President Barack Obama a Muslim.

“I wouldn’t call myself a racist, but I would say, John, I’ve said racist things on Twitter. There’s no doubt about it — and apology is not enough,” Walsh said.

(…)

Later, when asked by a Washington Post reporter how he can say “racist things” without being racist, Walsh claimed that all people are “a little bit” racist.

“I think that we all, if we’re honest — white, black, and brown — we’ve all got a little bit of racism in us,” Walsh claimed. “There’s no doubt that there are times where I’ve pushed the envelope and when I’ve said things that could certainly be interpreted as racist.” – READ MORE