CNN Gets Caught Lying About Illegal Alien Mother Picked Up By ICE For Deportation

They create one-sided panels and try to change the narrative to fit their agenda, but they were not watching their backs on this one. CNN likes to pull voter’s heartstrings with stories about separated children at the border or illegal aliens being deported. In this case, they decided to report on a “Guatemalan” immigrant mother who was arrested during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid at a food processing plant.

Her name was Maria Domingo-Garcia, and CNN claimed that this young mother is still in the stages of breastfeeding her child. The Daily Caller did some background checking on the news network and found that not only did the “most trusted news network” lie about the mother’s nationality, but they also lied about Domingo-Garcia breastfeeding according to ICE.

When Domingo-Garcia was asked was she nursing her child, she initially said “no.” A follow-up medical examination was performed, confirming that CNN had exaggerated the young mother’s condition, and it also found that the young mother was not even lactating.

An ICE spokesman said: “All ICE detainees receive medical, dental and mental health intake screening within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility. That screening includes a woman being asked if she is breastfeeding. During her initial medical screening, Ms. Domingo-Garcia answered no to that question.” – READ MORE