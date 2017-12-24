Six bodies found hanged from bridges near Mexican tourist resort

True Pundit

The bodies of six men were found Wednesday hanging from bridges in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur, the state’s attorney general’s office said.

Four bodies were found in the municipality of Los Cabos, the other two near the state capital of La Paz. The bodies were found suspended from three bridges located near the two main international airports and the highways leading to the popular beach resort of Cabo San Lucas.

Authorities have not released the identities of the deceased nor said who they believe to be responsible for the deaths.

Baja California Sur Gov. Carlos Mendoza Davis wrote on Twitter that he “condemns the acts and any expression of violence.” – READ MORE

