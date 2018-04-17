Joe Scarborough Mocks Viewers Who Don’t Trust Comey: ‘You’re Buying Into Some Stupid Conspiracy Theory’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said anyone who believes the FBI conspired against President Donald Trump is crazy and should “step away from your kitchen utensils and knives and blenders.”

“[Former FBI Director] James Comey’s letter did as much as anything, other than Hillary Clinton’s bad campaigning, electing Donald Trump president. [Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew] McCabe leaking about the Clinton Foundation being under investigation hurt Hillary Clinton,” Scarborough said on “Morning Joe” Monday. “Now, if you are at home and you don’t understand that and you’re buying into some stupid conspiracy theory at home that somebody on TV is telling you, please step away from your kitchen utensils and knives and blenders.”

"Anything sharp because you will hurt yourself because you are too incompetent actually to use any basic household appliances," he added "Let me state again the president of the United States won in large part because of James Comey."